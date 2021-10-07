With Carson out, Alex Collins will start, but it leaves just three healthy running back on the roster for the Seahawks.
Seattle also did not activate tight end Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday’s game against his former team.
LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and DL Bobby Brown III.
Seahawks: DB John Reid, RB Chris Carson, T Stone Forsythe, T Jake Curhan, DT Robert Nkemdiche.
