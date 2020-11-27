STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- The Seahawks have won six in a row against the Eagles, including a pair of 17-9 wins last season, the second in an NFC wild-card game in Philadelphia. ... The Seahawks are playing in prime time for the fifth time this season. They are 3-1 in the previous four and are 32-8-1 in prime-time games since 2010. ... Seattle is beginning a stretch with three of the next four games against NFC East opponents: Philadelphia, the New York Giants and Washington. The lone game outside the NFC East is against the Jets. ... QB Russell Wilson has thrown at least two touchdown passes in nine of 10 games this season. Wilson leads the NFL with 30 TD passes and is the third QB in league history to have four consecutive seasons with at least 30 TD throws, joining Drew Brees and Brett Favre. ... RB Chris Carson is expected to return after missing the previous four games with a foot injury. Carson is second on the team in rushing behind Wilson and had six total touchdowns -- three rushing, three receiving -- before getting injured. ... WR DK Metcalf had the best game of his rookie season in Seattle’s wild-card round victory over Philadelphia last January. Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Metcalf has a TD catch in seven of 10 games this season. ... Metcalf and WR Tyler Lockett form the only pair of teammates this season with at least 700 yards receiving and at least eight TD catches. ... The Seahawks continue to rank last in the NFL in total yards allowed (434.9) and yards passing allowed (343.7) but played better in the past two weeks. They held Arizona to 314 total yards and just 57 yards rushing in Week 11. ... DE Carlos Dunlap had two sacks in Week 11 and has three since being acquired from Cincinnati. Seattle has 16 sacks in the past four games. ... LB Bobby Wagner needs four tackles to reach 100 for the season. It would be his ninth consecutive season with 100 or more tackles. ... CB Shaquill Griffin is expected to return after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury. ... The Eagles are 3-0 in prime-time games this season, accounting for all their victories. ... QB Carson Wentz leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions. ... RB Miles Sanders leads the NFL with an average of 5.7 yards per rush. ... C Jason Kelce will make his 100th consecutive start. ... WR Travis Fulgham has two catches on 12 targets in the past two games after 28 catches for 427 yards and four TDs in his first five games. ... WR Alshon Jeffery has no catches in two games since returning from injury. ... Twelve offensive linemen have played for the Eagles, including 10 starters. The team has used nine different line combinations. ... TEs Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers each caught TD passes last week. TE Zach Ertz could return from injury this week. ... DE Brandon Graham leads the team with seven sacks, three shy of his career best. ... LB Alex Singleton had a team-high 11 tackles, first career sack and first career fumble recovery vs. Cleveland. ... Fantasy tip: Metcalf, who saw the Eagles draft J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ahead of him in the second round in 2019, could make Philadelphia lament the pick even more.