The offensive line took a step back Sunday as it continues to deal with multiple injuries. The group gave up two sacks and allowed Jones to be hit five times. Backup right tackle Yodny Cajuste has played well the past two weeks, but allowed defensive end Randy Gregory to blow past him and knock the ball free when he sacked Jones from behind in the second quarter. Chauncey Golston recovered for the Cowboys, leading to a 30-yard field goal that pulled Dallas within 14-10.