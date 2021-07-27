NOTES: Shanahan expected DE Nick Bosa, WR Jalen Hurd and DE Dee Ford, all recovering from injuries, to pass their physicals and begin with individual drills in training camp. “I’d be surprised if they got into team drills within a week, but as soon as they’re ready, they’ll be out there,” he said. ... RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (torn meniscus) and S Tarvarius Moore (torn Achilles) will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Lynch noted that S Jaquiski Tartt (turf toe) might join them on the PUP list. ... Lynch announced that more than 90% of the roster has been vaccinated against COVID-19, surpassing the NFL’s 85% threshold.