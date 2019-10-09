During an appearance Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Sherman said, “it’s definitely my bad ... he’ll get an apology for that.” Sherman said he plans to reach out to Mayfield “via text or social media to actually get ahold of him and talk to him in person. He definitely deserves an apology, and my bad on that.”
Mayfield threw two interceptions — one by Sherman — as the Browns were trounced 31-3 by the 49ers.
