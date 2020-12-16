Atkins has played in 161 career games for Cincinnati and his 75 1/2 sacks are the third most in team history.
Also Wednesday, the Bengals returned defensive end Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from the COVID-19 list.
The Bengals (2-10-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) on Monday night.
