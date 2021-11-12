“I had a heart scan and 24 hours later I was under the knife,” Butkus said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “When my surgeon came for my first meeting and I was awake, I said: ‘What’s going on here? I felt fine. No signs of anything with the heart.’ And he says: ’The best way I can explain it to you is that you had one foot in the grave and one on a banana peel because in 30 days it would have been over. ... So anything I can do to help people with that, I’m willing to do it because I’ve experienced it.”