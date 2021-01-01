Chark leads the team with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns. Without Chark and rookie Collin Johnson (hamstring), the Jaguars (1-14) will rely on rookie Laviska Shenault, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley against the Colts (10-5).
Journeyman Mike Glennon will make his fifth start of the season and second straight. He has two touchdown passes and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters.
