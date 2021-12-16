STATS AND STUFF: Houston has lost three in a row and 11 of its last 12. ... The Texans threw a season-high 49 times last week. ... RB Royce Freeman had a career-high 51 yards rushing last week. ... RB David Johnson had a TD catch in the first meeting with the Jaguars this season. ... Cooks had eight catches for 101 yards last week for his third 100-yard game this season. He had a season-high 132 yards receiving in the first game against Jacksonville. ... Rookie WR Nico Collins had a career-high 69 yards receiving vs. Seattle. ... Rookie TE Brevin Jordan had a touchdown catch last week and has one in two of his last three games. ... DL Jonathan Greenard leads the team with a career-high eight sacks. … The Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer on Thursday, hours after former kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a practice in August. The move also came after rookie QB Trevor Lawrence met with owner Shad Khan on his yacht and later told media members that the team needed less drama. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim coach for the final four games. ... Jacksonville has lost five in a row overall, the longest current skid in the league. The Jags also have dropped nine straight against AFC South opponents. … The loser will have the inside track to the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft in April and possibly the top spot if Detroit wins another game.