Part of what will factor into the decision is the health of McCoy, who hasn’t played since breaking his leg last season, and of Keenum, who has an injured right foot.

Keenum has six turnovers in the past two games for Washington, which is 0-4 as it prepares to host unbeaten New England on Sunday.

Haskins threw three interceptions while making his NFL debut after replacing Keenum in the second quarter of last week’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants.

