In 2016, the Broncos were coming off a Super Bowl triumph in Manning’s final season and had one of the league’s top defenses. Siemian went 8-6 as a starter that year, completing 59.5% of his passes for 3,401 yards and 18 TDs against 10 interceptions. Then next season, he went 5-5 as a starter with 14 interceptions against 12 TDs and in 2018 was traded to Minnesota, where he was a backup and did not play.