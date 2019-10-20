The Bears (3-3) scored their first offensive touchdown on Allen Robinson’s 7-yard reception with 2:31 left, long after the outcome had been decided. The defense allowed a season-high 424 yards, including 151 on the ground.

Chicago had talked tough after it lost 24-21 to Oakland in its previous game on Oct. 6 in London. The defending NFC North champions vowed to turn it around, but they kept going in the same direction against the Saints (6-1).

Backward.

The trouble started almost immediately. After going three-and-out on the first possession of the game, Pat O’Donnell’s punt was blocked by J.T. Gray. O’Donnell alertly knocked the ball out of the back of the end zone for the safety, eliminating the Saints’ chance for an early touchdown.

After Miller fumbled on a rare carry for the wide receiver, Bridgewater threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill to make it 9-0 with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter.

Cordarrelle Patterson returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a spark. They took their only lead of the day on Eddy Pineiro’s 46-yard field goal with 11:33 left in the first half.

But New Orleans, playing without Drew Brees and leading rusher Alvin Kamara due to injuries, took over from there.

Bridgewater threw another TD pass, a 4-yarder to Taysom Hill, and Latavius Murray rushed for two scores as the Saints ripped off 27 straight points while the Bears offense stalled.

