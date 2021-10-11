After a creative call on fourth-and-goal from the 2 that resulted in Kendall Hinton’s first career touchdown, Pat Shurmur's unimaginative play call on fourth-and-goal from the 3 in the waning seconds sealed the Broncos’ second straight loss. Four receivers lined up against seven drop-back defenders and all were well covered when Teddy Bridgewater’s throw to Courtland Sutton was picked off by James Pierre.