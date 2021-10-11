Wilson making “boring” plays. Several times through the first five games, the rookie quarterback has missed short-yardage plays right in front of him — setting his sights further downfield instead of high-percentage throws. Saleh and LaFleur are stressing to Wilson that it’s OK to check the ball down, just as long as the Jets keep the ball moving. Wilson has also shown he has been more effective in an up-tempo offense, and perhaps starting a game that way could tilt the first-quarter struggles.