Quarterback Carson Wentz and wideout Alshon Jeffery are healthy inactives for the Eagles (4-10-1). Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts last month. Nate Sudfeld will serve as the backup.
Also inactive for Philadelphia are Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, running back Miles Sanders, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Derek Barnett, tackle Jordan Mailata, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end Richard Rodgers and cornerback Michael Jacquet.
Washington’s inactive include: wide receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden and Robert Foster, running back RB Lamar Miller, linebackers Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis Sr. and tackle David Steinmetz.
