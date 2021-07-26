“Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback, and he will be for the next decade, but I think it’s just the loyalty to my coaches and my quarterback,” Smith-Schuster said. “If I went to the Ravens, I’d still have loyal fans (in Pittsburgh), the rivalry is big and fans would destroy me. The Chiefs have a great offense, being able to play with Tyreek (Hill) and Travis (Kelce), but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me, and that’s staying home. It makes everything easier on me going into next year, and next year’s free agency is a lot better.”