STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers and Bengals are facing each other for the third time in four seasons. L.A. is on a two-game winning streak in the series. ... Both are among the better fourth-quarter scoring teams. Bengals are third (102) and the Chargers are tied for fourth (100). ... The Chargers’ defense has allowed 24 or more points in seven straight games, the longest current streak in the league. ... The Chargers are the only team in the league with three players with at least 50 receptions (Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams). ... DE Joey Bosa leads the league with four strip-sacks. ... S Derwin James leads NFL defensive backs with 93 tackles. ... The 41-10 result last week was the Bengals’ largest margin of victory over the Steelers in 32 years. ... The Bengals have scored on 27 of their 30 trips to the red zone (21 TDs, 6 FGs) ... Cincinnati has the fewest penalties (43) and penalty yards (361) in the NFL. ... Mixon ranks third in the league in rushing yards (924), attempts (208) and rushing TDs (11). Mixon has at least one TD in eight consecutive games and multiple TDs in four straight. ... Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is tied for second in the NFL with six receptions of 40 or more yards, and fourth with eight TD catches. ... Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson has a sack in each of the last seven games. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest ever by a Bengal. ... Cincinnati plays four of its last six games at home, where it is 3-2 this season.