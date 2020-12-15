The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team’s searches.
Spielman is Detroit’s career leader in tackles and helped the Lions to the NFC title game in 1992, the closest they’ve come to a Super Bowl. Spielman has also been a broadcaster for FOX Sports and ESPN.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.