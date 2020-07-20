IMPORTANT LOSSES: RG Brandon Brooks (injury), S Malcolm Jenkins, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB Jordan Howard, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Lack of on-field practices limits expectations on Reagor, other rookies, Also, forced team to re-sign LT Jason Peters to replace Brooks.
CAMP NEEDS: Eagles have to find out if Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl LT, can make switch to RG at age 38. Also, must learn if second-year pro Andre Dillard can handle LT. On defense, CB Jalen Mills needs time to transition to S to replace Jenkins and young linebackers have to get some work.
EXPECTATIONS: Only team in NFC East with returning coach in Doug Pederson gives Eagles stability and edge in a division that should be two-team race with Dallas. Wentz carried offense down the stretch and has new weapons to help him. Still, appear to be too many flaws to contend for Super Bowl.
