“He’s unaffected by it,” McVay said. “Comes back, made a lot of really good plays. But he’s got that veteran feel, and it’s practice too. He’s trying things. I like the fact that he’s using these opportunities as learning ops and really kind of challenging, testing some things out, getting familiar playing with the skill guys that he’s gonna be playing with so very pleased with him. Long way to go, but I love working with Matthew.”