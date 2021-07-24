CAMP NEEDS: A new quarterback and big changes on the coaching staff have given the Rams plenty of work to do over the next seven weeks. Integrating Stafford into the offense will be a yearlong process, and much work has already been done during offseason activities. But after a career spent grinding for little reward or recognition in Detroit, Stafford is clearly motivated to take his career to the next level. He’ll be trusted to get the most from McVay’s schemes, which are likely to get more inventive and more intricate with a veteran passer at the helm. The defense also has plenty of work to do under Morris, who plans to mold the remainder of last season’s group around its strengths and Staley’s defensive framework.