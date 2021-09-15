NOTES: Three defensive tackles missed parts of practice Wednesday. Sebastian Joseph-Day sat out and A’Shawn Robinson was limited, both due to knee injuries. Aaron Donald took his usual veteran rest day. ... McVay confirmed his punt returner is rookie Tutu Atwell. Kupp was back on Chicago’s only punt last Sunday, but McVay said that was because the Rams were backed up to their goal line and knew they couldn’t mount a return. Atwell, the speedy second-round pick, is likely to struggle for playing time on offense unless one of Los Angeles’ top four receivers gets injured, so special teams will be his showcase for the moment.