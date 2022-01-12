“Any time you’re the head coach and the play-caller, there’s going to be more that’s required of you, but I also think that brings out the best in you. I feel like you have to look at that process over results,” he said. “You’re always improving and that’s what is going to happen here in all phases. I feel like in managing both of those jobs that you’re talking about — being present with the team and and coordinating the defense, I know I was able to do both at a high level and the best that I was capable of. I know that I’m going to improve a lot more in season two.”