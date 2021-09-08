“If I give you a piece of paper and I tell you what to do, it will never mean as much as if I were to show you how to do it first and why we’re doing it,” Staley explained. “What I like to do is give life to what’s on paper or what’s on the screen so that I can create the buy-in, I can create the investment from the player, the coach, whomever. I want to show them exactly what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and when we’re doing it and, draw from a lot of inventory to paint a picture for somebody.