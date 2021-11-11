“I don’t know how it’ll impact Aaron or the quarterback position,” Adams said. “It’s much different movements. But I definitely was a little bit more taxed in the game than I usually would be. It kind of felt like Week 1 all over again. Wasn’t anything crazy, and I don’t think it was the COVID that did it. It was more so me stationary, not moving around for 10 days, which doesn’t seem crazy, but when you’re moving every day and getting the conditioning that we get as wideouts, you definitely notice a difference.”