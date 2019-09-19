PITTSBURGH (0-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - 49ers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Pittsburgh 0-2, San Francisco 2-0

SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 11-10

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat 49ers 43-18, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK - Steelers lost to Seahawks 28-26; 49ers beat Bengals 41-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Steelers No. 22, 49ers No. 12

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (22), PASS (29).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (4), PASS (19).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Steelers lost last six trips to Bay Area, losing four times in Oakland, twice at San Francisco. Last win was 27-6 at 49ers in 1999. ... Pittsburgh looking to avoid second 0-3 start since 2000. ... Steelers QB Mason Rudolph making first career start in place of injured Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph threw for 112 yards, two TDs vs. Seattle last week after Roethlisberger left with season-ending elbow injury. ... Steelers 13-9 without Roethlisberger since he became starter in 2004. ... Pittsburgh 4-19-1 all-time with first-time starting QB. ... Steelers will start S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Team acquired Fitzpatrick in trade with Dolphins on Tuesday. ... Pittsburgh TE Vance McDonald had first two-touchdown game of career last week vs. Seahawks. ... Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt made career-high 2 1/2 sacks vs. Seattle. ... Pittsburgh just 19-39 against West Coast teams, including 2-9 mark since 2000. ... Steelers K Chris Boswell 3 for 3 on field goals. Boswell missed 7 of 20 field goals in 2018. ... Niners topped 500 yards offense, 40 points in road game for fifth time in team history last week and first since 1998 at Washington. ... San Francisco plays at Levi’s Stadium with winning record for first time since Thanksgiving night in 2014, a 19-3 loss to Seattle. That game started stretch of 51 losses in 69 games. ... Niners seek first 3-0 start since 1998 and seventh since merger. San Francisco made playoffs following five of previous six 3-0 starts, missing out only in 1980. ... San Francisco won back-to-back road games to open season for first time since 1989. ... 72 points scored by 49ers are their most in first two games since 2003. ... San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo matched career high with three TD passes last week. ... Niners have four INTs in first two weeks after record-low two in 2018. ... Fantasy tip: 49ers running game thriving even with Jerick McKinnon out for season and Tevin Coleman sidelined for few weeks. Matt Breida ran for 121 yards last week and is averaging 5.9 ypc. Raheem Mostert ran for 83 yards last week and is averaging 5.6 ypc.

