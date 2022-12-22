Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris

STATS AND STUFF: The game will be played just three days after the death of Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died on Wednesday at age 72. The schedule makers sent Las Vegas to Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs. Several players from both teams who were on the field that day will be in attendance as Pittsburgh retires Harris’ No. 32. ... The game is essentially a playoff eliminator, with the loser seeing its already slim postseason chances vanish while the winner can keep hope alive for at least another week. ... With temperatures expected to be near zero, it could mark the coldest home game in Steelers history. The current mark was set on Dec. 17, 1989, against New England at Three Rivers Stadium where the thermometer read 5 degrees at kickoff. ... Raiders TE Darren Waller has 3,304 receiving yards for Las Vegas, moving him past Dave Casper (3,294) into second place for Raiders tight ends. Todd Christensen is the record holder with 5,872 yards. ... RB Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 106.8 yards rushing a game. ... Jacobs needs 69 scrimmage yards to move into second place in franchise history for a season. Marcus Allen in 1985 set the record with 2,314 yards. ... Raiders running backs have had 53 rushes go for no gain or a loss, the league’s fewest. ... Las Vegas QB Derek Carr surpassed 35,000 passing yards Sunday, one of four quarterbacks to reach that figure in his first nine seasons. ... Raiders WR Davante Adams is one touchdown reception away from becoming the eighth player with at least three seasons of 13-plus TD catches. ... Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby had 77 tackles, just one behind the Raiders record for a defensive lineman in a season behind Khalil Mack in 2017. ... Las Vegas has gained at least 300 yards 13 times, tied for second most. ... Raiders P AJ Cole has placed 8% percent of his punts inside the 5-yard line, tops in the NFL. ... The Steelers are 4-4 all time on Christmas Eve, including a 1-1 mark at home. ... Pittsburgh needs to win out to avoid the first losing season of head coach Mike Tomlin’s 16-year tenure. ... Pittsburgh is 25-8 at home in primetime under Tomlin. ...The Steelers defense held Carolina without a rushing first down last week, the first time they’ve done that to an opponent since 2015. ... Pittsburgh ran the ball 46 times against the Panthers, the franchise’s single-game high since running it 52 times on Dec. 7, 2006. ... The Steelers have gone over 100 yards rushing in six of their past seven games. They are 4-3 in that span. ... Pickett has gone 129 pass attempts without an interception, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. Pickett threw eight picks in his first five games before the streak began. ... Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt appears to be rounding into form late in an injury-marred season. Watt has 2 1/2 sacks over his past two games. The 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year, who missed seven weeks with a torn left pectoral, had just 1 1/2 in his first five games combined.