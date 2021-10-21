The defense that led the NFL in sacks and turnovers forced in 2020 has looked far more ordinary in 2021. While outside linebacker T.J. Watt remains a force of nature — he became the first player in NFL history to have two sacks and a forced fumble in overtime when he almost single-handedly helped the Steelers escape an upset bid at the hand of the Seahawks last Sunday — the defensive line has been decimated by injury and the secondary has struggled to play with physicality.