Pittsburgh also released right tackle Zach Banner two days after re-signing tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract. Okorafor took over at right tackle last season when Banner hit a setback while recovering from a torn ACL sustained during the 2020 opener against the New York Giants.

The move saves the Steelers $5 million against the salary cap and comes after the team came to terms on multi-year agreements with former Chicago Bears lineman James Daniels and former Minnesota lineman Mason Cole.

Pittsburgh is looking to upgrade a line that struggled to generate much push in 2021. The Steelers finished 29th in the league in rushing and allowed 38 sacks, the most the team had given up since 2013.

