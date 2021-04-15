Williams, 31, played 121 games with the Steelers after making the team as a sixth-round draft pick in 2013. He served as an understudy to Lawrence Timmons, then took over the starting job in 2017. Williams had 479 tackles and 20 1/2 sacks during his eight seasons with the Steelers and formed a close bond with Ryan Shazier.
His return alleviates depth concerns the Steelers had at inside linebacker. Devin Bush’s comeback from a torn ACL that cut short his 2020 season is on track, and Rob Spillane, who replaced Bush after the injury, signed his exclusive rights free agent contract last month.
