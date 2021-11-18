STATS AND STUFF: Pittsburgh has the best defense inside the 10-yard line in the NFL, allowing touchdowns on 50% of opportunities. … Watt has a sack in four straight games and seven of eight this season. If he can’t go, the Steelers are thin behind him after trading Melvin Ingram to Kansas City. Watt has 62 career sacks. Alex Highsmith, Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka have combined for 14 1/2… Since getting a career-high 130 yards receiving against Denver, Steelers WR Chase Claypool has a total of 92 yards on nine catches in his past three games. Claypool did not play last week due to a toe injury and was limited in practice this week. … Pittsburgh’s 16 road wins on Sunday night are tied with Philadelphia for second most. Dallas has 17. … Cameron Heyward has the most tackles (184) and passes defended (15) by a defensive tackle in the past three seasons. … Pittsburgh’s defense is struggling to generate turnovers. The Steelers are 28th in takeaways (8) this season after ranking second in 2020 (27) and first in 2019 (38) in that category. ... Herbert needs 119 yards passing for 7,000 in his career. He would become the third quarterback to reach the mark in 25 games, joining Patrick Mahomes (21 games) and Kurt Warner. … The Chargers did not have a run of 10-plus yards against the Vikings. … DT Justin Jones had six tackles versus Minnesota. His career high of eight came against the Steelers in 2019. … Los Angeles has not intercepted a pass in its past three games.