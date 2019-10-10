STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin 4-2 vs. Chargers. . Pittsburgh has dropped last three and eight of last nine it has played on West Coast, but 8-6 on road vs. Chargers. . Pittsburgh won last visit to Chargers with Michael Vick at QB. Steelers won on 1-yard TD run by Le’Veon Bell on final snap. ... Chargers coach Anthony Lynn 1-0 vs. Steelers. . Chargers erased 16-point halftime deficit vs. Steelers last year in rallying for win. .. Steelers are off to second 1-4 start since 1968. ... Steelers to start rookie free agent QB Devlin Hodges. Hodges is all-time passing leader in Football Championship Subdivision at Samford (14,584 yards). ... Hodges 7 of 9 for 68 yards after coming in vs. Baltimore when Mason Rudolph left with concussion. ... Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels out indefinitely (knee surgery). Rookie RB Benny Snell Jr. becomes top backup behind James Conner. ... Pittsburgh’s 12 takeaways through five games just three fewer than team created in 2018. ... Pittsburgh 28-22 all-time on Sunday nights, 14-14 on road. ... Steelers third in sacks (19). DE Stephon Tuitt, DT Cameron Heyward, LB T.J Watt all with 3 1-2 sacks each. ... Game features one brotherly connection: Steelers LB T.J. Watt vs. Chargers FB Derek Watt. ... Pittsburgh over 100 yards rushing just once in last 12 games. Team is 4-8 during that stretch. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers did not direct TD drive last week for only ninth time in 224 starts. ... RB Austin Ekeler had career-high 15 catches last week. He leads AFC in receptions (39); first time since 1991 running back has led AFC in catches after five weeks. . RB Melvin Gordon had 94 scrimmage yards (42 rushing, 52 receiving) last time he faced Pittsburgh (Oct. 12, 2015). . WR Keenan Allen second in AFC in receptions (38) and yards (470). . WR Mike Williams had season-highs in catches (6) and yards (74) last week. . DE Joey Bosa has six sacks in past six outings at home. . CB Desmond King has two career punt return TDs, with first coming against Pittsburgh. ... Fantasy tip: Rivers has two or more TD passes in past four vs. Steelers.