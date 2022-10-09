Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday.
Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers entered the game at Buffalo 0-3 without Watt in the lineup this season and 0-7 overall.
The Steelers have provided no timetable for Watt’s return.
___
