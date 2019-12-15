Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury. The Steelers’ top wide receiver left Thursday’s practice early after he was a full participant on Wednesday. He did not practice on Friday and hasn’t played since Nov. 14 against Cleveland.

AD

Pittsburgh has won its past three games without Smith-Schuster and Conner.

Tight end Vance McDonald is also out for Pittsburgh with a concussion, suffered last week at Arizona. He was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD