Steelers could tab Roethlisberger's replacement in 1st round

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7-1)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Cut RT Zach Banner and LB Joe Schobert. Lost WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington in free agency and did not re-sign CB Joe Haden and S Terrell Edmunds. Signed QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Mason Cole, OL James Daniels, CB Levi Wallace, WR Miles Boykin and WR Gunner Olszewski. Re-signed RT Chukwuma Okorafor, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DT Montravius Adams, CB Arthur Maulet, LB Rob Spillane, LB Marcus Allen, S Karl Joseph, LB Genard Avery and OL J.C. Hassenauer.
THEY NEED: QB, OL, DL, CB, S, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Liberty QB Malik Willis; Cincinnati QB Desmond Ritter; Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt; Georgia DT Jordan Davis.
OUTLOOK: GM Kevin Colbert will step down following the draft following a more than 20-year run with the Steelers that included two Super Bowl victories and an appearance in a third. His legacy is secure, but his final draft in Pittsburgh may be the most important he’s had since taking Roethlisberger in the first round in 2004. The tragic death of quarterback Dwyane Haskins in Florida earlier this month heightened the need for a quarterback to compete with Mason Rudolph and Trubisky. The incoming crop of QBs is underwhelming in terms of quantity, though Colbert has insisted he likes the quality. It’s unlikely Pitt QB Kenny Pickett will be available at No. 20. Willis offers the kind of mobility head coach Mike Tomlin has stressed is a priority, but he might not be there when the Steelers are on the clock. There are also serious needs along the defensive line, in the secondary and at wide receiver. Pittsburgh will never admit it is rebuilding. Taking a quarterback in the first round would indicate the Steelers are in the midst of one anyway.
