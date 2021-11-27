The Steelers also placed tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve after both were hurt against the Chargers. Ebron is dealing with a knee injury while Hassenauer has a pectoral issue.
Pittsburgh promoted guard John Legue, defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the 53-man roster to offset the losses of Haden, Hassenauer and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the COVID-19 list.
Archibong played last week against the Chargers. This will be Miller’s first appearance for the Steelers, who signed the 2018 second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in October. Miller has 139 receptions for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career.
