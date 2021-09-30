They didn’t have to in the season opener when Watt and Heyward harassed Buffalo star Josh Allen all afternoon in what became a 23-16 upset that is running the risk of looking like an anomaly. They didn’t against the Bengals perhaps because they didn’t want to expose a secondary that’s still in a bit of flux with second-year man James Pierre taking over on the outside for veteran Steven Nelson, who was cut in the spring in a salary-cap move.