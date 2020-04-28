The decision keeps Watt with the team through 2021. The Steelers are attempting to have Watt and fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree together for the long run.
The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree in March and he signed his one-year tender on the eve of the NFL draft last week. General manager Kevin Colbert said the team hopes to sign Dupree to a new deal by the July 15 deadline.
The Steelers will likely approach Watt about a contract extension during the 2021 offseason. Pittsburgh historically likes to lock down franchise cornerstones with at least one year remaining on their current deals.
The move also assures Watt at least two seasons of playing alongside older brother Derek. The Steelers signed Derek Watt — a fullback — to a three-year deal in March.
