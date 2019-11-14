The Browns (3-6) will be missing starting defensive end Olivier Vernon, who will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Vernon, who came to Cleveland in the March trade that also brought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, got hurt on Nov. 3 at Denver.
Chad Thomas will make his second start in a row in Vernon’s spot.
Cleveland’s biggest pregame move was releasing troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway. The 22-year had been benched Sunday for arriving late for the game.
