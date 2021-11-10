Allen’s arrow is pointing up over the past two games, as Mike Williams is slumping a bit because of the battered L.A. offensive line not giving QB Justin Herbert enough time to throw deep. Allen has been getting plenty of targets, garnering 11 and 13 in Weeks 8 and 9. He’s going to keep getting double-digit targets by the looks of it, as the Chargers are going up against the Vikings in Week 10. Their secondary has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to WRs this season, and Allen will be no exception to this weakness.