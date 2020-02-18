He takes over a young group that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson. The Steelers finished 8-8 last season and played most of the year without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who went down in Week 2 with a right elbow injury.
Hilliard, 43, is the second assistant brought on by the Steelers during the offseason. Matt Canada joined the staff as quarterbacks coach last month.
