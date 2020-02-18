The club announced the move on Tuesday. Hilliard replaces Darryl Drake, who passed away last August during the early days of training camp. Ray Sherman filled the role on an interim basis last season.

Hilliard caught 546 passes during a 12-year NFL career split between Tampa Bay and the New York Giants. He spent the last six seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Washington Redskins. Hilliard previously worked as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.