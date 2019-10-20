Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the team is aware of the incident and is still gathering information. Chickillo, a five-year veteran, has one tackle and half a sack in three games for the Steelers this season, playing primarily on special teams.

The Steelers did not play this week. The players were given the weekend off by the team. Pittsburgh is scheduled to return to practice on Monday. The Steelers (2-4) host winless Miami on Oct. 28.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD