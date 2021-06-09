NOTES: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said his decision to stay in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal rather than leave in free agency was about loyalty. Smith-Schuster turned down opportunities to play in Baltimore and Kansas City to remain with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. The 24-year-old also acknowledged it makes financial sense too. The salary cap is expected to take a significant leap next year after going down in 2021. Smith-Schuster said there should be more lucrative opportunities down the road if he hits the open market next spring.