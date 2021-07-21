The Steelers released Williams in a salary-cap move in March — a decision that saved the club $4 million — then re-signed him to a one-year deal a month later.
Williams collected 20.5 sacks during his career. He was expected to compete with Rob Spillane for a starting spot next to Devin Bush in Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense.
“Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family the best.”
