STATS AND STUFF: Bridgewater is one of two starting QBs (Russell Wilson) with no interceptions so far (minimum 50 pass attempts). ... Backup QB Drew Lock threw an end zone interception last week with 3 seconds left that allowed the Ravens to run one more play and tie a 44-year-old NFL record with their 43rd consecutive 100-yard rushing game. ... Rookie RB Javonte Williams leads all NFL rookies with 186 rushing yards. ... TE Noah Fant led with six receptions last week and has TD catches in two of his last three games. ... OLB Von Miller is one of two players in the NFL (Robert Quinn) to get at least a half-sack in every game so far. ... S Caden Sterns is the only rookie in the NFL with two sacks and an interception. ... The Steelers are looking to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2013 when they lost six of eight to begin the season and missed the playoffs. ... Pittsburgh’s league-worst running game gained a bit of traction last week against Green Bay when rookie Najee Harris ran for a season-best 61 yards. The Steelers, however, have topped 100 yards rushing just once in their last 16 games and are 8-8 in that span. ... Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t the only thing struggling. The defense is ranked 16th overall through four weeks and is failing to consistently create turnovers. Pittsburgh’s three takeaways rank in the bottom third of the league.