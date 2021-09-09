Having too much “passion,” as Roethlisberger put it, is a far better problem to have than dealing with the opposite. He likes what he’s seen from the line, which features three new starters in rookies Green and Moore (left tackle) and free-agent signee Trai Turner, who will take over for DeCastro at right guard. Kevin Doston moves to full-time starter status at left guard entering his second season, while Okorafor will be at right tackle after lingering right knee issues forced Zach Banner to begin the season on injured reserve.