It’s not a concept that’s entirely off the table. Canada said Roethlisberger can go to the no-huddle if he wants to, but the reality is Roethlisberger is no longer playing behind a line loaded with veterans, as he did for the better part of the past decade with center Maurkice Pouncey snapping him the ball and David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva lined up alongside him.