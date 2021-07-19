EXPECTATIONS: Roethlisberger did not come back so he could be feted by rocking chairs at visiting stadiums in what could be a farewell tour. The Steelers believe their window to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender remains open as long as he’s behind center. A running game bolstered by Harris’ arrival would certainly help take the pressure off a short-passing game that became far too predictable after Thanksgiving. Canada proved to be a wiz while working next door at the University of Pittsburgh in 2016. The Panthers averaged 40 points that season. If he can find a way to get the Steelers to around 30 points on a regular basis, that should be enough considering the talent on defense. Training camp will be about installation and gaining familiarity with the unfamiliar, something not often done in a franchise that has long thrived on continuity.