“I appreciate the way they stayed in it together and fought, but it was obvious we didn’t have a good enough plan tonight with our current makeup and state,” Tomlin said. “We couldn’t get enough stops defensively. We couldn’t apply pressure with our four-man rush or keep (Herbert) in the pocket. We weren’t good enough in coverage with less than seven. We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and put them in better position to be successful with the people we have at our disposal. It was challenging tonight, but we make no excuses.”