Okorafor, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, figures to get the start when the Steelers host Denver in their home opener on Sunday.
The Steelers filled Banner’s roster spot by bringing back offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins. Pittsburgh originally drafted Hawkins in the fourth round in 2016 but he struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just five games over three seasons. He bounced from Indianapolis to Tampa Bay to Houston before being re-signed by Pittsburgh.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.